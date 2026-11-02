Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i> Is His Most Expensive Film Yet At Rs 450 Crore: 6 Things To Know

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday today, November 2, and fans across the world are marking the occasion by celebrating the superstar fondly known as the King of Bollywood. While the actor continues to enjoy an extraordinary connection with his audience, there is another reason his fans have plenty to look forward to.

After his last big-screen outing in Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next theatrical release, King. The upcoming action thriller has already generated considerable excitement, with a stellar ensemble cast, some much-awaited on-screen reunions and, most importantly, his first film alongside daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is shaping up to be one of the biggest projects of Shah Rukh Khan's career. Here's everything you need to know about the film.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together

One of the biggest highlights of King is the coming together of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. The film marks their first on-screen collaboration. Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies, will share screen space with her father for the first time, making this a special project for the Khan family as well as their fans.

2. Deepika Padukone reunites with SRK

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are back together, and their pairing is already creating excitement. The two have delivered several memorable films together, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. A glimpse of their chemistry in the recently released song Tu Mil Jaaye has only added to the anticipation.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's reunion

Another exciting reunion is that of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actors have reportedly shot a special introductory song in Mumbai, bringing them together nearly 15 years after Ra.One. The high-energy ensemble number is said to feature several members of the film's cast and is styled along the lines of Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om.

4. Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist

Adding another interesting dimension to the film is Abhishek Bachchan, who is reportedly playing the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features an impressive ensemble, including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma.

5. A massive action spectacle

After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the action genre with another big-scale entertainer. Reportedly mounted on a budget of approximately Rs 450 crore, King is expected to be the most expensive film of his career.

The film went on floors in May 2025 and has reportedly involved over 150 days of shooting, elaborate action sequences and international stunt teams. The production travelled across several locations, including Cape Town in South Africa, Poland, Georgia and Mumbai.

Interestingly, Cape Town also served as the backdrop for the romantic track Tu Mil Jaaye, filmed at picturesque locations such as Camps Bay, Maiden's Cove and the V&A Waterfront.

6. When does King release?

Officially announced in November 2024, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

With Shah Rukh Khan at the centre of an ambitious action thriller, a father-daughter collaboration and several much-awaited reunions, the film is already among the most anticipated releases of the year.