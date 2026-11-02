Model-Actor Samreen Kaur Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Dating Arshdeep Singh For Fame

Model and actor Samreen Kaur finally responded to people questioning her relationship with Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. Some social media users accused her of dating the cricketer for fame and money, but Samreen has made it clear that she does not need to prove her love to anyone.

According to her, women are judged if they keep their partners away from the public eye and they are also blamed when they openly share their love. Samreen further pointed out that she has been working since the age of 17 and has built her own career and financial independence. The actor said she is happy to have found someone who makes her feel complete.

Taking to Instagram story, Samreen Kaur wrote, “The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway. I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship. God has blessed me in so many ways to be able to afford my own travel and lifestyle since I was a child and I'm grateful.”

“And I am incredibly lucky to have found someone I genuinely wish I'd met earlier. Someone who completes me in ways I don't owe anyone an explanation for. I'll post about myself, him and us because that's my life. If you don't like seeing it, feel free to leave my page. I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting. Me and my team are blocking every person who's coming here to take out their personal frustrations. My profile isn't a place to project your hate for life.”

Arshdeep Singh also showed his support for Samreen Kaur. He praised her for being strong and asked people to stop judging their relationship or telling them how to live their lives. The cricketer added that everyone should focus on spreading kindness instead of posting hurtful comments.

He also shared how lucky he feels to have Samreen in his life, while describing her as a loving, caring and understanding person. Arshdeep added that loving someone and receiving the same love in return is one of the best feelings. He also thanked everyone who has sent them kind messages.

While the exact timeline of their relationship is not known, but Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh confirmed their relationship in July 2026.

Also Read: 'My Person': Arshdeep Singh Makes Relationship Instagram Official With Actor Samreen Kaur