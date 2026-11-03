Shah Rukh Khan To Amitabh Bachchan, How Bollywood Stars Are Stepping Up Security After Tiger Shroff Shooting

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has triggered a wave of concern across the film industry, with celebrities and their security teams becoming increasingly cautious. With reports of earlier threats and the latest being a threat received by Tusshar Kapoor, the sense of unease appears to be growing.

Police are currently verifying whether the threat to Tusshar Kapoor is genuine or a hoax.

Speaking to NDTV, actor Ronit Roy, who runs his own private security company, confirmed that there has been an increase in demand for security cover among celebrities. He said, "Yes there been a demand to increase security cover among celebs. It's all preventive in nature. Everyone wants to be careful and feel protected"

NDTV also spoke to several security personnel associated with celebrity protection, who requested anonymity. They confirmed that security arrangements for their celebrity clients have been strengthened following the firing incident.

The fear has also spread across the wider film fraternity. B N Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told NDTV that the incident has left everyone on alert, be it actors, directors or producers. Tiwari said, "Everyone is feeling scared. The incident that happened suddenly was beyond what anyone could have imagined. Firing in broad daylight, in front of so many people and right outside a police station, has naturally created fear. Artists may not openly show it, but everyone is alert. The impact of this fear is being felt by everyone, whether it is a big director, producer or actor. Everyone is afraid because life is precious to everyone."

Tiwari also confirmed that people in the industry have alerted their personal security teams and are taking precautions to protect themselves.

"Yes, everyone has put their personal security on alert. Taking whatever precautions we can to keep ourselves safe is a sensible thing to do. This should not be called fear; it should be called being sensible. People should also be careful about going to open spaces unnecessarily and meeting people without reason."

The heightened security is also becoming visible during public appearances by Bollywood celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan's traditional Sunday appearance outside his Juhu residence came with an unusual addition this time. The veteran actor was seen greeting fans from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure, while son Abhishek Bachchan stood nearby, keeping a close watch on the security arrangements.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations at Mannat on November 2 also offered a glimpse of the changing security protocols. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and the entire lane outside his residence was heavily guarded. Fans were initially not allowed to gather outside the bungalow.

However, Shah Rukh made a special appearance later that evening, arriving at Mannat with his family to greet his fans. Unlike his usual birthday appearances, the actor maintained a considerable distance from the crowd. Instead of coming closer to the boundary wall or standing on the specially constructed staircase, he waved to fans from the terrace of his residence.

There have also been reports that the shooters involved in the Tiger Shroff firing incident had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. These reports have further added to concerns surrounding celebrity safety.

Meanwhile, the All India Senior Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding foolproof security for Bollywood celebrities.

With fresh threats being reported and security arrangements being reassessed, the firing incident has brought the question of personal safety in the film industry sharply into focus.

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