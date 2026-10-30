3 Squads, 8-Month Planning: What Went Behind Attack On Tiger Shroff

Eight months of intense planning involving three specialised hit squads is what took gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to execute the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, sources have revealed. On the evening of October 18, at least two men fired at the 36-year-old actor's car when he was exiting the Pushpa Narsee Park (also known as the Pushpa Narsee Ground) in Juhu following a game of football.

Shortly after the incident, Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Shroff's proximity to actor Salman Khan, whom the gang has been attempting to target over the blackbuck poaching case.

As the probe into the attack intensifies, investigators have found that Pandit and his accomplices spent eight months plotting the firing incident.

The conspirators were divided into three groups, with each assigned specific operational responsibilities for executing the attack, the sources said.

The first group was strictly tasked with conducting a recce and gathering critical information regarding the target.

The second group handled the procurement of weapons, while the third group was responsible for delivering the firearms to Mumbai.

Pandit served as the primary financier, providing substantial financial backing for the entire operation.

The investigation has also found that the attack was allegedly planned to extort money, establish the gang's dominance and create an atmosphere of fear within the film industry.

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Messaging Apps Used To Communicate

The gangsters used "Signal" and "Zangi", encrypted messaging applications, to communicate over the course of eight months. The two apps can be used for internet-based communication without requiring a mobile number for registration.

Police are facing a challenge in decoding messages exchanged during the eight-month-long conspiracy.

Rehan, Pranjal, Kunal, three of the 11 arrested in the case so far were in direct contact with the mastermind Pandit through these apps, the probe has found.

The chats are being investigated to trace Pandit.

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(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakkwar)