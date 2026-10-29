Another Suspect Arrested From Haryana In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has detained another suspect from Sonipat in Haryana in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, an official said on Thursday.

Earlier, the police had arrested 11 persons in the case, several of them from Haryana.

The suspect was apprehended with the assistance of local police, and legal steps were being taken to bring him to Mumbai, the official said.

The Crime Branch has been conducting raids across multiple states as part of its ongoing probe.

Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu on the evening of October 18. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)