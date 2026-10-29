Firing Outside Delhi Businessman's House, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Attack

Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire outside the house of a Dubai-based businessman in northwest Delhi's Lok Vihar in the early hours of Wednesday, with police probing a possible gang link.

A viral audio recording circulating on social media has claimed responsibility for the firing on behalf of the Rohit Godara gang, describing it as a warning to the businessman.

Six rounds were fired around 5 am in A-Block of Lok Vihar, targeting the residence of Sahil Jain, alias Google. The bullets struck a car parked outside and a house opposite the spot. No injuries were reported, police said.

In the purported audio recording, a man identifying himself as Rahul Fatehpur from Gilli Rana and the Rohit Godara group claims responsibility for the firing.

He says Jain was not killed because the intention was only to warn him against supporting the group's rivals. The speaker threatens to shoot Jain in the chest if he does not heed the warning, adding that Jain has a family to protect.

The authenticity of the recording and the identity of the speaker have not been independently verified. Police have not officially confirmed the claim of responsibility.

Police are also probing the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's alleged involvement in the matter, a senior police officer said. Jain had allegedly received a threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021, and a case in connection with the threat was registered at the Special Cell in 2023.

"There was no fresh threat after that. No one has claimed responsibility for the firing, and we are working on the intelligence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.

According to the DCP, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle around 5 am and opened fire in the Lok Vihar area.

CCTV footage purportedly shows two men arriving on a motorcycle, with the rider wearing a helmet and the pillion passenger covering his face with a cloth. One of them is seen stepping off the motorcycle and firing several rounds before the duo flee the spot, sources said.

The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene. Police recovered one live cartridge and two empty cartridge cases from the spot and seized the vehicle and other exhibits for further examination, officials said.

"We have formed teams and are analysing CCTV footage. We are working on the entry and exit points," Yadav said.

Police are examining footage from surrounding areas and gathering intelligence to identify the suspects and establish the motive.

Investigators suspect the firing could be linked to an extortion attempt and are examining whether it was intended to intimidate Jain, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)