700 Members, Global Operations: Inside Lawrence Bishnoi's Criminal Empire

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi now enjoys a 700-member strong gang spread across the country, including sharpshooters, with the help of other gangsters such as Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Vikramjit Singh, Kala Jatheri, and Kala Rana.

Apart from their extensive collection of firearms, the Bishnoi gang has several departments and staff to manage collecting information, legal issues, and logistics.

Bishnoi uses apps like Signal and Telegram to communicate with his associates in India and abroad.

READ | Why Mumbai Cops Can't Get Hold Of Lawrence Bishnoi From Gujarat Jail: Centre's Order, Chhota Rajan Redux

According to sources, the Bishnoi gang gets in touch with local gangsters. These local groups then hire shooters who get arms training and are paid handsomely for any contract killing or political assassination that the Bishnoi gang orders.

The new recruits are often poor, underage boys looking for a quick buck. The potential shooters are not even aware of who they are working for. They are just given one thing: a target to kill.

"Dabba Calling" is a method used by criminals, including the Bishnoi gang, to make untraceable calls by routing them through illegal exchanges, bypassing regular mobile networks and law enforcement tracking.

READ | Money, Power, Fame, Drugs: How Young Men Are Pulled Into Crime With No Exit

First, a henchman would allegedly place an extortion call to his intended victim using the Internet. Next, he would place a second call using another phone to his boss sitting in a different country, keep the two phones side-by-side, turn on their speakers, and allegedly let his boss do the talking.

Major Players

Lawrance Bishnoi

He was "exceptionally fair, nearly a pinkish complexion, and almost European rather than Indian", according to his mother.

Hence, the name, Lawrence uncommon among the Bishnoi community in north India which was inspired by British educationist and administrator Henry Lawrence, who was stationed in Punjab during the colonial era.

Current location: Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Satinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar)

He is on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Law enforcement believes he operates across both Canada and the United States

Current location: A fugitive

Sachin Thapan (Sachin Bishnoi)

He is the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi

Has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused

Current Location: Lodged in the High Security Jail in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Anmol Bishnoi

Younger brother of Lawrence

Deported from the United States to India in November 2025 and subsequently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

MHA order prevents investigating agencies from taking him out of Tihar Jail for physical custody or transfer

Current location: Delhi's Tihar Jail

Vikramjit Singh (Known as Vikram Brar)

Deported from the UAE, arrested by the NIA in July 2023

Arrested in a separate operation in December 2023 by AGTF Punjab for cross-border weapons and drug smuggling links

Current location: Delhi's Tihar Jail

Sandeep (Kala Jatheri)

He acts as a top-tier leader and right-hand associate alongside Lawrence Bishnoi

Current location: Delhi's Tihar Jail

Kala Rana (real name: Virender Partap Singh)

Deportation and arrest from Thailand in March 2022

Facing over 35 to 48 criminal cases (including murder, extortion, and attempt to murder across Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan)

Fled India using a forged passport around 2017-2019 to operate the syndicate from Bangkok, Thailand

Current location: In Jail

Anil Pandit

Suspected to be operating from California, United States

He acts as an overseas handler and coordinator for the Bishnoi gang.

Naresh Shetty

Facing multiple charges related to extortion, shootouts, and criminal conspiracy

Current location: In Jail