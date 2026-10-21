Yash Reveals Why He Chose To Co-Produce <i>Ramayana</i> With Namit Malhotra

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the biggest releases of 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead, the mythological drama has already been drawing attention in terms of advance bookings.

As the film nears release, actor Yash has revealed what convinced him to join the project as co-producer. Yash's Monster Mind Creations is co-producing the mythological epic with Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios.

Speaking at the pre-launch event of the film in Hyderabad, Yash explained that producer Namit Malhotra's vision for Ramayana helped convince him to join the project.

Yash On Co-Producing Ramayana

The KGF actor mentioned his conversations with Namit Malhotra in Los Angeles, as per news agency IANS. Yash revealed that he and Namit spoke about the future of Indian cinema.

He talked about Namit's hope to see the Indian film industry reach greater heights. Yash recalled that the producer told him, “I want our industry to be placed at that level. That is the day I'll be happy."

Yash also requested audiences across industries to support the film.

“I request you from my side—all my well-wishers, fans, every cinema fan: Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Tamil industry, Malayalam industry, Hindi industry—for once, let's come together if you like the film. Let's come together and show the world,” he added.

Yash stated that the Ramayana transcends the boundaries of any single film industry. He urged the entire Indian film industry to come together and bring the country's culture, stories, and history to audiences worldwide.

The actor added, “This Ramayana is in all our blood. So, when making this film, this is not a work that can happen from just any one film industry. The entire Indian film industry must come together."

He emphasised that Indian industries must take the initiative to bring their stories to the big screen instead of waiting for others to do so.

Ramayana Advance Booking

Ramayana has collected Rs 5.46 crore from advance bookings as of 3 pm Wednesday, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

Hindi markets lead the demand for tickets. Till 3 pm, a total of 92,872 tickets had been sold across 3,470 shows.

Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first instalment out on November 5 this year. The second part will be out in theatres next year.

Also Read I Ramayana Advance Booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark, Mumbai Tickets Hit Rs 2,770