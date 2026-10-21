Anupam Kher Supports Daler Mehndi Amid 'Drunk' Video Row, Says Minister's Public Accusations Were "Unfair"

Anupam Kher has defended Daler Mehndi after the singer's confrontation with BJP minister Subodh Uniyal at an event in Uttarakhand went viral.



Uniyal accused Daler Mehndi of being drunk at a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri celebrations and asked him to stop singing.



Anupam Kher backed Daler Mehndi and said that he had seen a video of the singer's performance.



The veteran actor said that Daler did not consume alcohol and revealed that the singer had been unwell for a while.



Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehndi



In a video, Anupam said he was saddened by the incident. He questioned the conduct of the minister and asked if it was necessary for Uniyal to “insult” Daler publicly.



"I can say he doesn't drink and he's one of the finest human beings that I have met,” Anupam said about Daler, adding he had been sick for two-three years.



Anupam said that Daler probably performed at the event due to earlier commitments with the organisation that he could not back out of.



“It's his professionalism that he stuck with his commitment," Anupam said.



The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor stated that Daler may have lip-synced his songs, but it was “unfair” to accuse anyone like that on a public platform. He added that the minister could have conveyed his concerns in a respectful manner privately.



Anupam also emphasised Daler's contribution to the music industry and mentioned, "An artist earns recognition and respect through his hard work; he takes his whole life. Daler ji has made us all happy with his songs for the past thirty-five years. That contribution should be appreciated.”



Anupam Kher Asks Industry To Support Daler Mehndi



Anupam stated that it was not Mika Singh's responsibility alone to support his brother. He urged other figures in the film industry to defend Daler as well.



“We should all talk and take a stand for people that we know,” the actor added.



He said he trusted Daler Mehndi's professionalism and conduct, and ended his video by hoping that the singer gets better soon.

Daler Mehndi Controversy: What Happened?



Mehndi's performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, became the centre of controversy after videos from the event showed Uniyal objecting to the singer's performance.



The Narendranangar MLA went on the stage and asked Daler to stop singing.



In the video, Mehndi appeared to request Uniyal to leave the stage.



Apart from Anupam Kher, Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma have come out in Daler Mehndi's support.



Also Read I "Respect Is Not A One-Way Entitlement": Sona Mohapatra On Daler Mehndi Controversy