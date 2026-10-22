'Coolest Hit With A Bang': Allu Arjun Reviews Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i>

Allu Arjun has given a shout-out to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, praising the superstar's screen presence.

The Pushpa actor took to X to share his review of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

"#Jailer2 is (fire emojis) A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir's star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!" Allu Arjun wrote.

He also praised composer Anirudh Ravichander, writing, "Brother... @anirudhofficial KILLED IT!"

Allu Arjun went on to acknowledge the efforts of the film's cast, technicians and producer. He also praised Nelson Dilipkumar, calling him a showman who delivered "the coolest hit with a BANG."

Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life takes a turn when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.

The action entertainer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features an ensemble cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles alongside Rajinikanth.

The film follows Rajinikanth's previous release, Coolie, which received mixed reviews from audiences.

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