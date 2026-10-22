"Indian Food Is Not Just Butter Chicken Anymore": Jamavar Founder Samyukta Nair At NDTV World Summit 2026

Indian food has now spread far and wide, and people have developed a palate for it, said LSL Capital CEO Samyukta Nair at the NDTV World Summit.

LSL Capital is a London-based hospitality group with a portfolio of acclaimed restaurants, including Jamavar London, Bombay Bustle, MiMi Mei Fair, MIKO Mayfair and Nipotina.

Talking about Indian food abroad, she said, "It is not just the butter chicken and the vindaloo anymore. There is a cerebral understanding of food. There is an understanding of India as a country and the dynamics of Indian food."

"The international diner or world traveller today is definitely a lot more evolved. They know what they want, what they are coming in for, and they are also willing to try. So, it's about striking a fine balance between giving them what they know and giving them something that excites and entices them."

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While innovation and experimentation continue, classic Indian dishes are what bring the comforting "taste of home" abroad. "At Jamavar, the Old Delhi Butter Chicken is something that we really pride ourselves on," Nair added.

Michelin-starred restaurant Jamavar has established Indian fine dining in London's Mayfair.

Highlighting its achievements, veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi said, "There is only one Indian restaurant abroad that has outlets in three different cities, and in each city, it has won a Michelin star, and that is Jamavar."

Samyukta Nair comes from one of India's most prominent hospitality families. Her grandfather, C.P. Krishnan Nair, founded The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Alongside her father, Dinesh Nair, she co-founded LSL Capital, which combines decades of experience in luxury hospitality with a focus on design-led dining concepts.