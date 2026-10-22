<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth Film Inching Towards Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its impressive box office performance on Tuesday, October 20, earning Rs 45.55 crore in India on its sixth day in theatres.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 7.6% rise in collections compared to Monday, when it earned Rs 42.35 crore.

The action entertainer's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 541 crore.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has maintained a strong hold at the domestic box office, with the Tamil version leading collections across languages.

Its cumulative India nett collection stands at Rs 287.80 crore, while the domestic gross has reached Rs 337 crore.

The overseas market has contributed Rs 204 crore to the film's total, including Rs 10 crore on Tuesday.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings on Tuesday, collecting Rs 31.20 crore from 7,828 shows.

The Telugu version followed with Rs 8.75 crore from 2,293 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 5 crore across 5,230 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 0.60 crore from 178 shows.

The film recorded its Tuesday collections across 15,529 shows in India. Its box office performance also reflected varying audience occupancy across languages.

Tamil screenings registered 70% occupancy, followed by Telugu at 59.3% and Kannada at 52%. The Hindi version recorded 26% occupancy.

For the Tamil 2D version, overall occupancy stood at 73.46%. Morning shows recorded 60.46%, while afternoon and evening screenings registered 80% and 80.08%, respectively. Night shows recorded 73.31%.

The Telugu 2D version reported an overall occupancy of 52.46%. Morning shows registered 28% occupancy, followed by 59.58% in the afternoon, 62.08% in the evening and 60.17% at night.

Background

Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life takes a turn when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.

The action entertainer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features an ensemble cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles alongside Rajinikanth.

The film follows Rajinikanth's previous release, Coolie, which received mixed reviews from audiences.