Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Continues Its Winning Run, Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark Worldwide

Jailer 2 has added another achievement in its box office record. After becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, the Rajinikanth starrer has now crossed Rs 800 Crore in worldwide collections. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is enjoying its third week in theatres and continues to attract audiences in large numbers.

On Day 19, the action thriller has earned around Rs 95 Lakh in India across 2955 shows. The Tamil version brought in Rs 64 Lakh, while the Telugu version collected Rs 18 Lakh. The Hindi version added another Rs 13 Lakh.

With these numbers, the film's total domestic collection, as per Sacnilk, has reached Rs 534.87 Crore, while the worldwide collection, coming from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America, stands at Rs 807.25 Crore.

Jailer 2 has also moved ahead of Aamir Khan's PK, which earned Rs 769 Crore worldwide, and now it will cross Chhaava, which collected Rs 807 Crore. The film's earnings may drop after November 4, when Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana arrives in cinemas.

Looking at the current numbers, film distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam predicted that Jailer 2 might finish its box office run with worldwide collections of Rs 1000 Crore.

As per The Indian Express, the distributor said, “I believe the movie will achieve Rs 1000 Crore. Look at all of Rajinikanth's superhit films: Annamalai, Padayappa, Sivaji, Chandramukhi. All of them have comedy. Nelson understood this and made a comedy-action film.”

“I have been reiterating that we need to give importance to comedy, but filmmakers were only focusing on violence and action, with just one or two songs, which made the films feel dry. That is why failures happened. Despite the shortage of comedians, Nelson brought in Namo Narayanan and used him so well that audiences are clapping throughout for his comedy. Audiences came with their families to watch Jailer 2, and that is one of the reasons behind its big success.”

Directed by Nelson, Jailer 2 also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Yogi Babu.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Watches Jailer 2 In Theatre With Fans: "First Time In 40 Years"