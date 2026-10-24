Rajinikanth Watches <i>Jailer 2</i> In Theatre With Fans: "First Time In 40 Years"

Rajinikanth is one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars. While fans flock to theatres to celebrate the release of his films, the actor himself rarely makes public appearances at cinema halls to watch his movies alongside audiences. In a rare outing, the veteran star broke his four-decade-long streak by visiting a theatre to watch Jailer 2.

Rajinikanth made a low-key visit to PVR Cinemas at Phoenix Mall in Velachery, Chennai, on Friday. A video shared by Sun Pictures showed the superstar being welcomed at the mall by a small group of people, including music director Anirudh Ravichander. He was then escorted into the theatre, where he watched the film with fans.

"For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen! #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide," read the caption.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 released in theatres on October 15. The film has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide after its first nine days in theatres, reported Sacnilk. The movie secured a massive opening day of Rs 125.25 crore globally and maintained strong momentum to cross the Rs 549 crore mark by the end of its first week.

Jailer 2 has already shattered the lifetime records of its predecessor to become one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema history.

Apart from becoming a major box-office success, Jailer 2 has also received praise from critics, audiences and celebrities across the country. Riteish Deshmukh praised Rajinikanth's star power after watching the film, calling it a “Maha Blockbuster” and urging fans to watch it. He shared his excitement during the interval and later described the screening as a celebration, saying he had clapped, whistled and cheered at every entry.

Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj and others also congratulated Rajinikanth, director Nelson Dilipkumar, composer Anirudh Ravichander and the Sun Pictures team on the film's success.

Led by Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 also features SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production house banner, Sun Pictures.

Also Read | 'Coolest Hit With A Bang': Allu Arjun Reviews Rajinikanth's Jailer 2



