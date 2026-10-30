First <i>King</i> Song To Be Out On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's King is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year. Set to arrive on December 24, the movie features a stacked star cast, from Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.



As the excitement around King increases day by day, a report by Variety claims that the first song of the film will be out on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.



King's First Song Out On November 2?



The song will be launched on Shah Rukh's 61st birthday to give a special glimpse of the movie to fans.



The official trailer will be out on a later date.



Incidentally, SRK will not celebrate his birthday in Mumbai this year. The actor usually greets his fans outside his house Mannat. But this year, Shah Rukh Khan will be in London to shoot a song for King.



The development comes after Shah Rukh Khan recently shot a song for the movie with Deepika Padukone.



In a chat with fans in September, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that Arijit Singh would be lending his voice to the main track of King, and the singer was taking his time to perfect it.



“Arijit Dada is a perfectionist,” Khan said at the time. He explained that the team was waiting for Singh to add the final touches to the track before the official release.





King Star Cast



King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film also brings together SRK and Deepika after Jawan.



Shah Rukh Khan had teased his intense avatar in the movie with a new poster recently.



The caption read, "Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai...#KING. In cinemas 24.12.2026." The words were an homage to Shah Rukh's film Baadshah and its title track.





The star-studded ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.



Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.



King is set to arrive in theatres ahead of Christmas.



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