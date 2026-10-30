"Are You Sure?" Sunny Deol Questioned His OTT Debut With <i>Ikka</i> At 60

After spending more than 40 years on big screens, Sunny Deol surprised fans with his OTT debut in Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the legal drama premiered on Netflix earlier this year. During a recent interview, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh on Netflix India revealed how she convinced Sunny Deol to opt for a streaming film.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Ruchikaa recalled that Sunny was initially apprehensive about the film because it had no action. “We were working on Ikka with Sunny, sir, and he was worried that there was no action. And I told him, ‘That's the beauty of doing streaming. We'll take a familiar genre like a courtroom drama, put you in the genre, and we're going to see where it goes',” she revealed.

She remembered telling the actor, “Two months later, either I'll tell you we should have put one action scene, or you'll call me and say this was not a bad idea. So, let's see where it goes.”

Ruchikaa further recalled telling Sunny Deol several times that it was time for him to debut on Netflix. To which the actor laughed and said, “I'm 60 years old. How can I debut?” Ruchikaa admitted that for Sunny, Ikka was an unusual streaming debut, as he is someone who has seen a second wind to his career on the back of action films like Gadar 2, Border 2, and Jaat.

“He said, ‘Are you sure? Border abhi aayi hai (Border 2 has just been released).' But eventually he came around,” Ruchikaa recalled. "I'm going with the conviction that you guys have, and I'm going to give you my all," is what he told the team.

Alongside Sunny Deol, Ikka also starred Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome in prominent roles. The film was released on Netflix on July 10.

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