Karan Johar Names Ranbir Kapoor And Shah Rukh Khan's Best-Dressed Characters From His Films

Karan Johar may have experimented with several fashion trends over the years, but some of his favourite on-screen style moments come from his own films. In a conversation with Variety, Karan spoke about the film wardrobes he particularly admires.

Talking about the characters whose dressing styles caught his attention, Karan named Ayan Sanger, played by Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Dev Saran, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

"I love the way Ayan Sanger (played by Ranbir Kapoor) dressed in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I love the way Dev Saran (played by Shah Rukh Khan) dressed in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna," he said in a chat with Variety.

The filmmaker also had a straightforward message for anyone who feels pressured to keep up with changing fashion trends or public expectations. According to Karan, personal style should be about individual choices rather than seeking approval for what one wears.

"As cliched and as off-repeated as it may sound, but please dress for yourself and not for the world. Seeking validation for your wardrobe is not something I endorse," he said.

His own wardrobe also has a few special additions that go beyond fashion. Karan revealed that he has recently started wearing some of his mother Hiroo Johar's jewellery. Among the pieces he particularly loves is her solitaire necklace, which he says connects with his Sindhi roots.

"My mom's (Hiroo Johar) jewellery. Recently, I have been wearing a lot of my mom's jewellery. She has a solitaire necklace. The Sindhi roots in me enjoy wearing that. I really cherish it," he shared.

However, there is a funny catch. Karan admitted that his mother is unaware that some of her jewellery has quietly found its way into his wardrobe and is safe.

"She doesn't know I have semi-stolen it from her. It has now made it into my wardrobe and my safe. She doesn't know it. I will get caught by my ears even now if she finds out that there has been a theft in the house and it's me," he concluded.

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