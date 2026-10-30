Alia Bhatt Can't Stop Laughing As Orry Dresses Up As Poo From <i>K3G</i>, Kareena Kapoor Approves

Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains iconic even more than two decades after the film's release. From her backless top to fur boas, Poo's wardrobe is a dream for all fashion enthusiasts.

Recently, social media personality Orhan Awatramani recreated one of Poo's iconic looks, leaving everyone in splits. However, it was Kareena Kapoor's reaction that stole the show. Ahead of this year's Halloween, on Thursday, Orry took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Alia Bhatt. In the video, Alia could be seen wearing a white and black polka-dot top as she held the camera when Orry arrived from behind.

Orry was seen wearing a beige tan mini skirt, a pink shimmery crop top and a faux fur stole along with it. The outfit is exactly what Kareena's Poo had worn in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Orry then asks Alia, "How am I looking?" Just at first glance, Alia broke into laughter. "Alia, it's not funny,” Orry pointed out, adding, “You asked me to dress like Kareena."

Alia then clarified, "I asked you to dress like Winnie the Pooh and not Poo." An upset Orry then left the room. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Bebo Mein Bebo #Halloween2026." The video caught the attention of Kareena as well, who commented, "Too good", along with a red heart emoji.

Take A Look At The Video:

Orry's Recent Works

Over the years, Orry has successfully turned his social media popularity into a career. One of his biggest recent television appearances was on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, in this show, Orry surprised viewers by taking on physically challenging stunts and showing a different side of his personality.

Orry made it to the grand finale and finished as the second runner-up, behind winner Avinash Mishra and first runner-up Rithvik Dhanjani.

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