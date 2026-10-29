Inside Arjun Bijlani's Greece-Inspired White Villa In Karjat: Pool, Jacuzzi, And Organic Garden

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular faces on Hindi television. He recently featured in Chumbak and is currently a contestant on Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The actor recently opened the doors to his Karjat villa for Pinkvilla. From growing fresh vegetables to thoughtfully designed interiors, the home not only redefines luxury but also stands as a testament to the fact that dreams do come true.

Inside Arjun Bijlani's Karjat Villa

The actor shared that he has named it Tara Villa. His Mumbai home is named Shakti, after his mother. He and Neha initially thought of naming it Tanuja House, after her mother. However, since she lost her father at the beginning of 2026, the couple decided to name it after Neha's parents, combining TA from Tanuja and RA from Rakesh.

Boasting an all-white facade, the villa fulfils Arjun's dream of owning a holiday home, and he personally designed every element of the property. A Panchmukhi Hanuman idol is placed at the entrance gate to ward off the evil eye.

Before you enter the villa, there is a huge manicured lawn on one side and a pool on the other. Stairs lead down to another lawn, where Arjun and Neha grow fruits and vegetables.

The living room is entirely white, including the furniture and recliner chairs, with pops of colour coming through a blue rug at the centre, black door handles, indoor plants, paintings, and showpieces arranged in wall niches.

The kitchen, featuring designer tiles, is attached to the living room. However, the main cooking takes place in an outdoor kitchen, with staff quarters located above it. The same tiles have been used on the staircase that leads to the upper floor.

The open-floor plan seamlessly extends into the dining area, which exudes luxury with its all-white dining set, white curtains, and elegant planters.

The bedroom also follows the same design theme, featuring white walls, a white bed, and white side tables. Pops of colour come through the linen, black frames, a beige-and-black rug, a blue recliner, and cushions. Upon entering the room, one notices a separate dressing area, which the actor said he designed especially for his wife.

The bedroom opens onto a vast terrace with black-and-white flooring, a jacuzzi, lush green plants, and a cabana furnished with patio seating.

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