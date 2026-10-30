Yash On How <i>Ramayana</i> Can Help Parents Pass On Values Through Storytelling

A couple of days ago, Ramayana cast, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra were in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the first part at the Academy Theatre. Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit walked the red carpet, bringing Indian elegance and craftsmanship into the spotlight.

The three actors were interviewed by Indian-American comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg. She had watched the English version of the two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic with her children and their friends.

Zarna called Yash, who is playing Ravana, "the baddest bad guy," praising his performance. The actor joked that while the intention was to portray the demon king, he hopes that nobody burns his effigies. He also shared his thoughts on how epics help parents instill good values in their children through storytelling.

Yash Believes Ramayana Is A Powerful Tool For Parenting And Value Education

Responding to the comedian, Yash added, "As a parent, I understand that when we try to tell our kids about our values or what life is all about, it is difficult for them to understand through whatever we say."

He said that parents, who have naturally lived longer than their children and experienced more of life, often end up telling them what not to do. Most of the time, children, whether toddlers, preteens, teens, or even adults, do not like being told what to do or what not to do.

"What stories like the Ramayana do is it let them understand life, our values, or just human values the way they want to understand (them)," he said, adding, "It gives them this freedom and also tells them the experience of the past, knowledge of the past, and the wisdom of people who lived before us, and all that through a story we can tell."

According to the actor, the silver-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic will not only acquaint the next generation with the stories that boomers, millennials, and previous generations have grown up listening and watching, but also leave them to interpret the lessons for themselves.

He praised the power of storytelling and said that it can help parents instill good values in their children through examples rather than just verbal instructions, which they often hear from one ear and let pass through the other.

"We are happy and grateful, especially to Namit, who had the courage to take on this mammoth project and present it to the world, saying, 'This is our culture, this is our story,' so that children and future generations can understand life better,'" Yash concluded.

Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana is mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is a two-part big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first part will be released worldwide in theatres on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for release in 2027.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Yash as Ravana, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

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