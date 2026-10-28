Sai Pallavi Celebrates Indian Elegance In A Pink Saree At <i>Ramayana</i> Premiere In Los Angeles

The Ramayana cast, director, and producer turned heads on the red carpet at the grand premiere in Los Angeles, US. Yash arrived with his wife, Radhika Pandit, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The cast posed with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

What was striking on the red carpet was the showcase of Indian craftsmanship. Sai Pallavi channeled timeless elegance in a pink saree, while Ranbir opted for a bandhgala and Yash arrived in style wearing a black velvet suit.

Sai Pallavi Celebrates Indian Elegance In A Saree At Ramayana's LA Premiere

Sai Pallavi, as always, stole the limelight in a fuchsia pink saree featuring intricate embroidery. The silver zari work on the pink fabric not only added grace to her look but also served as a striking contrast against the red carpet.

The actor wore the saree in a classic style, but instead of a traditional flowing pallu, she made a couple of pleats and secured them on her shoulder. On her right hand, Sai stacked multiple bangles, while on the left she carried her signature japa mala. She styled the six-yard drape with studded earrings and centre-parted, freshly blow-dried locks.

Completing the look was her minimal makeup. The monochromatic ensemble was tied together with a mauve lipstick shade, pink blush on her cheeks, and a hint of eyeshadow. A red bindi remained a constant, while a couple of studded rings completed the actor's look for the red carpet at the Academy Theater.

What Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Wore To Ramayana's LA Premiere

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a grey-toned bandhgala with silver work, which complemented Sai's pink saree with silver zari work. He paired it with a pair of dark grey pants, black shoes, and a grey pocket square. He styled his hair with a side parting and was spotted wearing spectacles with black-tinted lenses. His signature diamond studs complemented his outfit for the occasion.

Yash arrived in style with his wife, Radhika Pandit, who looked elegant in a green saree. He paired black velvet pants with a breezy short kurta featuring a deep V-neck and a black velvet blazer. His brooch was inspired by his character, Ravana, who is believed to have ten heads.

About Ramayana

Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana is mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is a two-part big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first part will be released worldwide in theatres on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for release in 2027.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Yash as Ravana, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

Also Read | OG Ramayan To Raja Ravi Varma, The Story Behind 4,500 Jewellery Pieces For Ramayana