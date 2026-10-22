Sai Pallavi Flaunts The Beauty Of Banarasi Weaves In A Navy Blue Saree At <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Chennai

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor led a massive promotional launch for Ramayana's music in Chennai on October 21. Dressed in their finest, the actors joined music composer AR Rahman at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The audience was captivated by the performances of the singers, and Ranbir Kapoor drew loud cheers after speaking in Tamil. However, Sai Pallavi's quiet grace in a navy blue silk saree stole the show.

Sai Pallavi Flaunts The Beauty Of Banarasi Weaves At Ramayana Event In Chennai

Sai Pallavi's navy blue silk saree is one for the books, much like her other picks from the previous promotional events for Ramayana: Part 1. According to Google Lens, this time, she picked a saree that celebrated Banarasi weaves.

Rooted in India's rich handloom heritage, the navy blue Banarasi Katan silk saree personified Sai Pallavi's timeless grace. The border was broad and showcased silver zari work. The rest of the saree featured silver butis. Much like her previous blouses, this one also extended to her elbows and had a border on the sleeves.

The actor, who is playing Sita in Namit Malhotra's two-part silver-screen adaptation of Ramayana, draped the saree with a classic open pallu and neatly arranged centre pleats tucked around her waist.

Sai Pallavi accessorised the saree with a gold choker studded with red and green precious stones, along with pearls along the edges, lending a graceful charm while complementing the saree's colour and zari work. She completed the look with small jhumkis.

She centre-parted her hair, twisted the front locks, and secured them at the back near the crown. For makeup, Sai Pallavi opted for pink lipstick, blush, and a soft pink eyeshadow. One constant accessory was a small red bindi at the centre of her forehead. Interestingly, the red bindi has remained a constant through most of her promotional appearances.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, produced by Namit Malhotra and mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The first part will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, and the second part is scheduled for release in 2027.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Yash as Ravana, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

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