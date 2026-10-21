Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 35.88 Lakh Watch At <i>Ramayana</i> Event Is A Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh

When it comes to celebrity style, sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference. Ranbir Kapoor knows how to keep things sharp without going overboard, and his latest appearance at the Hyderabad pre-release event of Ramayana was a case in point. The actor arrived in a smart navy-blue ensemble that kept his look clean and classic. However, while his outfit caught attention, it was the striking blue watch on his wrist that added a standout touch to his look.

The timepiece in question is the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition, a luxury watch that costs Rs 35,88,000. More than just an expensive accessory, the limited-edition creation celebrates Sikh heritage through its design and detailing. Only 50 pieces of this watch have been made worldwide, making it a rare addition to any watch collection.

The Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-E-Punjab Edition is crafted from titanium and features a 44mm skeletonised case. Its standout detail is the set of vertical bridges carrying three important symbols: the lion, Khanda and Ek Onkar. Each motif represents strength, unity and faith, while the watch pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and the founding of the Khalsa.

The bright blue rubber strap with a honeycomb texture adds a sporty touch to the otherwise detailed design. The openworked dial also allows a closer look at the watch's mechanical movement.

The watch runs on the JCAM02 manual-winding movement, crafted exclusively for Jacob & Co. by Concepto. Made up of 158 components, it operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour and offers a power reserve of 48 hours. The movement also features 21 rubies, along with carefully finished bridges and polished angles.

Adding to its practical features, the watch comes with a sapphire crystal glass and offers water resistance of up to 100 metres. Despite its detailed construction, the titanium case helps keep the watch lightweight. The Swiss-made piece comes with a two-year warranty.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramyana, the first part of the two-part saga will be hitting cinema screens on November 5. Part 2 of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be released next year.

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