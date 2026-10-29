'My Lioness Was In Front Of Me': Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing To Alia Bhatt In Maasai Mara

Ranbir Kapoor revisited one of the most special moments of his life during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. When host Amitabh Bachchan asked the actor why Maasai Mara holds a special spot in his heart, Ranbir replied it is because in the jungles of this National Reserve he proposed to Alia Bhatt.

The actor shared how he planned the romantic gesture, only for the presence of lions nearby to turn it into a nerve-wracking experience. Recounting the experience, Ranbir shared, “I had already tipped our guide and asked them to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring and planned to get down on one knee and ask him to take a photograph from a distance, because girls love posting photographs on Instagram. I thought it was very important for Alia."

Listening to this, Amitabh Bachchan hilariously said, “There had to be proof.” To which Ranbir replied, “There was proof. I had brought the ring from home. But the atmosphere was such that there were three lions about 100 feet away on one side, and my lioness was standing in front of me. I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, ‘Baby, will you marry me?' It was an extraordinary experience of my life, and I will always remember it.”

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Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Relationship

Despite knowing Ranbir since her childhood, Alia grew close to the actor while filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva in 2018. They began dating that year and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

After making their relationship official, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra home on April 14, 2022. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

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