"I Turned Red": Kamlesh Sawant Recalls How He Accidentally Slapped Ishita Dutta On <i>Drishyam 2</i> Set

Drishyam actor Kamlesh Sawant recently revisited one of the “accidents” from Drishyam 2. In the film Kamlesh, who plays the role of sub-inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde, was seen slapping Ishita Dutta's character.

During a conversation with Screen, the actor revealed that the scene was not scripted. In fact, he had accidentally hit Ishita's face during the scene. Kamlesh recalled a scene in which he had to slap Ishita. Although they had rehearsed the sequence while maintaining a specific distance, the distance reduced during the final take, causing him to accidentally hit her face.

“During the rehearsals, there was this one scene where I had to slap Ishita Dutta, and there was an accurate distance. During the final take, the distance reduced, and I lifted my hand as per the rehearsal, and my hand stuck right on Ishita Dutta's face,” he remembered.

The incident left Kamlesh worried, especially after director Nishikant Kamat reacted angrily. “From the other side, Nishikant Kamat sir abused me, and Ishita immediately intervened and said, ‘No no, sir. It's not his fault. The distance was reduced because of me, and he lifted his hand as per the rehearsal. So, it's my fault',” the actor shared.

For Kamlesh, Ishita's support meant a lot, as he had been worried about the mistake. “She stepped forward to support me, and that's a very big thing. I'd turned red out of panic,” he added.

Kamlesh also recalled his experience of working with Ajay Devgn. The two had first shared screen space in the 2004 film Khakee and reunited nearly 14 years later on the sets of Drishyam in Goa.

Recalling how Ajay approached him on the sets of Drishyam, Kamlesh shared, “After Khakee, when we met after 14 years on the set of Drishyam in Goa, Ajay Devgn was standing afar and I was on the other side. He is a superstar, and I am a small character artist; he has bigger scenes and lengthy dialogues. He needs to prepare for them. Why should I disturb him? But he himself came to me on the set and said, ‘Kamlesh, you were in Khakee, right?' You run on the track, and I shoot a bullet at you? Then there is a scene of your wife? Wow, what an actor, she is!'”

Kamlesh also revealed that despite being a small artist, the big stars have always treated him with kindness and respect.

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