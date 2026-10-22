NDTV World Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: The 2026 edition of the two-day NDTV World Summit is set to kickstart today, with global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering powerful speeches and taking part in impactful discussions on a range of issues.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and music composer Mohini Dey are also among a host of leaders, cultural icons, business leaders, innovators and voices of imagination who will converge for a dialogue to examine geopolitics, global capital flows, artificial intelligence and India's expanding international role under the theme "A World Between Orders".
Sessions will cover energy, aerospace, healthcare, travel and economic recovery in Sri Lanka. Diplomats, business leaders and cultural figures will discuss the political, economic and technological shifts reshaping international relations.
Here Are Live Updates On NDTV World Summit 2026:
NDTV Summit 2026 LIVE: New York Monk To Deliberate On 'Can Code Be Conscious?'
When one of the biggest AI companies in the world, Anthropic, wanted to know how an AI should tell right from wrong, one of the people it turned to was a Hindu monk in New York, Swami Sarvapriyananda. At the company's headquarters in San Francisco, the monk was invited along with other religious thinkers from different faiths for discussions centred on questions of AI ethics and the training of its frontier models.
Swami Sarvapriyananda is now coming to New Delhi on October 22 to speak at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on 'Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking the Mind in the Age of AI'.
NDTV World Summit Speakers LIVE: Actor Kriti Sanon To Decode Making Of A Modern Star
Kriti Sanon is all set to be part of the NDTV World Summit 2026, which will take place in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. The actor, who has built a successful career in Hindi cinema, has also ventured into entrepreneurship and film production over the past few years. She will address a session titled "The Making Of A Modern Star"
Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine, directed by Sukumar and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, which also marked the acting debut of Tiger Shroff.
After that, she appeared in many movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew and Do Patti.
NDTV World Summit LIVE Updates: Abu Dhabi Prince Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Among Attendees
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, is set to attend the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan holds the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs in the UAE.
He is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, a network of 14 affiliated philanthropic organisations, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Khalifa Foundation, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.
He also serves as the head of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.
NDTV Summit 2026 LIVE: Stay Tuned For Exciting Performances And Invigorating Discussions
The day we've been waiting for is finally here. A world between orders. A stage for ideas that shape tomorrow.
From global leaders and policymakers to innovators, visionaries and changemakers, NDTV World Summit 2026 brings together some of the finest minds from around the world for conversations that matter. Follow live updates here.
🌍 The day we've been waiting for is finally here. A world between orders. A stage for ideas that shape tomorrow. From global leaders and policymakers to innovators, visionaries and changemakers, #NDTVWorldSummit2026 brings together some of the finest minds from around the world for conversations that matter. 📍 New Delhi 📅 October 22–23 📺 Watch only on NDTV @VishnuNDTV #NDTVWorldSummit2026 Presented By - @VFSGlobal Co-Presented By - Raymond Powered By- @GE_Aerospace Powered By - @aspect_global_ Co-Powered By - Pernod Ricard Co-Powered By - @avaadagroup Co-Powered By - @whitegold_money State Partner - @JansamparkMP State Partner - @UPGovt State Partner - @DIPR_UK, @ukcmo Healthcare Partner - @lilavatihrc Gold Investment Partner - @goldcouncil Energy Partner - @BondadaOnline International Banking Partner - @MashreqTweets Special Partner - @UshaIntl Associate Partner - @PhonePe Associate Partner - @OfficialGMDC Nutrition Partner - Nutricircle Bespoke Partner - Vikas Chain Jewellery India Limited Cultural Luxury Partner - @RamalayaGlobal Associate Partner - @CRIF_India— NDTV (@ndtv) October 22, 2026
NDTV World Summit Speakers LIVE: What To Expect From 2-Day Gathering
Over two days, NDTV World Summit 2026 will bring together political authority, diplomatic experience, scientific inquiry, entrepreneurial ambition, and creative imagination into conversation, offering perspectives on a world undergoing profound change.
The Summit will also host international leaders, diplomats, and thinkers to discuss the economic and strategic shifts shaping a world between orders.
NDTV World Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi To Deliver Keynote Address
Day 1 of the NDTV World Summit 2026 will examine geopolitics, global capital flows, artificial intelligence and India's expanding international role under the theme "A World Between Orders."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak on India's sovereign choices. Other speakers include AI researcher Andrew Ng, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and UAE Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.