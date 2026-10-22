NDTV World Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: The 2026 edition of the two-day NDTV World Summit is set to kickstart today, with global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering powerful speeches and taking part in impactful discussions on a range of issues.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and music composer Mohini Dey are also among a host of leaders, cultural icons, business leaders, innovators and voices of imagination who will converge for a dialogue to examine geopolitics, global capital flows, artificial intelligence and India's expanding international role under the theme "A World Between Orders".

Sessions will cover energy, aerospace, healthcare, travel and economic recovery in Sri Lanka. Diplomats, business leaders and cultural figures will discuss the political, economic and technological shifts reshaping international relations.

Here Are Live Updates On NDTV World Summit 2026: