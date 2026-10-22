S Jaishankar's 'Indira' Reminder After Rahul Gandhi's Marco Rubio Jibe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday he failed to understand the hullabaloo about his visit to Mumbai to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which Rahul Gandhi termed as "summoning".

The Minister said he "failed to get it".

"They don't like Mumbai. They have something against Mumbai. It's our financial capital. It's our Bollywood capital. It has got so much going for it. Maybe Mumbai doesn't like them. I have no idea. Why they have this reservation," Jaishankar, speaking at NDTV World Summit, said.