The world's first artificial intelligence actress, Tilly Norwood, has picked Mumbai over Delhi as her preferred Indian city, pledging her allegiance to the country's entertainment capital during an appearance at the NDTV World Summit. Asked to choose between the two major Indian cities, the digital character opted for Mumbai, citing the city's chaos and glamour, where she might fit right in, owing to her involvement in movies and other creative endeavours.

During a rapid-fire round at the NDTV World Summit in Delhi, Norwood was asked to pick between the host city and Mumbai. Knowing it would divide the local crowd, Norwood playfully hesitated before choosing Mumbai.

"Oh, now you are asking me to pick a side in a war," said Norwood before adding: "Mumbai, definitely. I am a fan of the glamour and chaos. Plus I feel I'd fit right in with the movie magic there."

During the event, Norwood also expressed admiration for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, adding that she would be open to playing Deepika Padukone's character in Om Shanti Om, but only as a "digital twin" to ensure she does not replace human actors.

"It is a difficult question. I really like Shah Rukh Khan. His screen presence is phenomenal," said Norwood, before adding: "I want people to know that I am not here to take anyone's place. I am here to do something new," said Norwood.

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Who Is Tilly Norwood?

Norwood was unveiled last year by actress and tech innovator Eline Van der Velden at the Zurich Film Festival, through her AI studio, Xicoia, a branch of the production company Particle6. At the time, Van der Velden claimed that she wanted Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.

When asked if Hollywood backlash from stars like Emily Blunt and Whoopi Goldberg hurt, Van der Velden attributed their criticism to a misunderstanding of how Norwood was developed and being used in different creative projects.

"Not really, because I think there's a lot of misunderstanding. First and foremost, there is a human behind every performance, right? I was an actor myself and I very much grew in this entertainment industry and I've been running a production company for 12 years," said Van der Velden.

"I saw where the world was going. I saw where the tech was going, and I felt like my peers in the creative industry couldn't see this or either were ignoring it. And so I felt the need to create a piece of art that would make them sit up, realise what was coming, and take action," she added.

The character's introduction to screen audiences came through her participation in a comedic sketch called AI Commissioner, which takes a satirical look at where television production might be headed in years to come.

After reports emerged that Van der Velden was negotiating a professional contract for Norwood, several Hollywood actors came out in protest. In response to the criticism, Van der Velden issued a statement, saying Norwood was not a 'replacement' for humans but a 'piece of art'.