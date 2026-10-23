"India No Longer Just A Market For Global Companies": Pernod Ricard Executive At NDTV World Summit 2026

India's biggest strength is its ability to face challenges and find new ways to grow, Prasanna Mohile said at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on Friday.

Mohile, National Head – Corporate Affairs and Executive Board Member at Pernod Ricard India, was speaking on the theme "A World Between Orders". He said the world is going through a period of major change. Trade between countries is changing, supply chains are shifting and technology is changing how businesses work.

"The world is not simply moving from one established order to another. We are navigating a period in between where old assumptions are being challenged and new opportunities are taking shape," he said.

He explained that the world is moving through a phase where old ways of doing business are changing, and countries are looking for new opportunities.

Mohile said India has continued to show strength even as many countries face economic uncertainty and political tensions.

"A young and aspirational population, expanding digital capabilities, sustained investment in infrastructure, a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, and continued reform momentum are creating powerful drivers of long-term growth," he said.

Mohile said the country's growth should create opportunities for more people. "But perhaps India's greatest strength is its ability to combine resilience with reinvention," he said.

He said India is also becoming more important in the global economy through technology, manufacturing and its skilled workforce.

"India can no longer be viewed simply as a market of scale. It must be recognized as a market of ideas, innovations, capabilities, and global influence," he said.

He explained that India is not just a country where companies can sell their products. It is also a place where they can develop new ideas, make products and build their businesses for the future.

Mohile said Pernod Ricard has been doing business in India for more than 30 years. India is now the group's largest market by volume and its second-largest market by revenue, he said.

He said Indian consumers are changing the way they shop as incomes rise and people become more familiar with products and lifestyles from around the world.



"Consumers are becoming more discerning. They are increasingly interested in craftsmanship, authenticity, provenance, and experiences that reflect their aspirations," he said.

This is also increasing demand for premium products. Mohile explained that premiumisation does not only mean buying expensive products. It also means choosing products that offer better quality and more value.

He said companies must understand what Indian consumers want and use that knowledge to develop products for the Indian market. "The future of our industry will be shaped not only by bringing global expertise to India, but also by creating world-class products and capabilities in India," he said.

He also spoke about the company's plan to invest over the next decade to set up its largest malt manufacturing facility in Nagpur. "This investment reflects our long-term confidence in India's manufacturing potential and our commitment to strengthening local capabilities, supply chains, and economic resilience," he said.

Citing an independent study by FTI Consulting, Mohile said "Pernod Ricard's contribution to India's GDP was estimated at around Rs 43,000 crore. The company's wider business network also supports around nine lakh jobs," he said.

"The contribution of an enterprise must be measured not only by how much it grows but also by how much opportunity it creates around itself," he said.

He said Pernod Ricard India would continue to invest in the country, make products locally and support the communities connected to its business. "India has an extraordinary opportunity not merely to adapt to the future but to help define it," he added.



