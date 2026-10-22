'Viksit Bharat Not Just For Us': PM Modi's Top Quotes At NDTV World Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the changing world order calls for stronger global institutions. The Prime Minister was speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 when he said that international cooperation is not just for good times.

Here are the top 10 quotes of PM Modi at the NDTV World Summit 2026 "The changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South and international cooperation that stands firm in times of crisis." "Viksit Bharat is not just for us. It is also a guarantee for a better world." "International cooperation isn't just for good times. It must be effective during crises too. India is strengthening its own capabilities to help strengthen the world." "For decades, trade connected countries, technology bridged distances, sea routes linked economies, and culture and mobility brought different societies closer. But today, these very links are facing new tensions. Trade is becoming a tool of weaponisation. Technology is emerging as a new arena of competition and conflict. Sea routes are becoming centres of geopolitical tensions." We have moved from 'talent at scale' to 'thinking at scale.' Earlier, the focus was on manpower. Today, it is on India's 'mindpower.' We are interacting with the world not merely as a 'back office,' but as a 'brain office.' When the whole world is seeking a new world order, some people are dreaming of spreading disorder in India. They are maligning India by going abroad and petitioning foreigners for intervention. Don't know till when the Congress will keep putting the country at stake to launch its failed product." "The United Nations and other global institutions have had their historical role, but in the face of today's challenges, their limits are clearly visible. Now new powers are emerging, new voices are demanding their place, and new challenges are demanding new solutions." "When India's economy becomes stronger, it gives the world an assurance of prosperity." "Congress tries to launch its leader more times in a year than ISRO launches rockets from Sriharikota." "Today's challenge is not merely the emergence of a new global order, but how to build an order that accommodates new realities, makes global institutions more effective, and strengthens cooperation among countries. This is where the question of India's role comes to the fore."

