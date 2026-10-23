'Yash Played Ravana And Won Everybody's Love Instead Of Hate': Sai Pallavi At <i>Ramayana</i> Event

Ahead of the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana on November 5 worldwide, the team has been on a promotional spree across different cities in India. At the Hyderabad event recently, Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, applauded Yash's decision of playing Ravana. Sai Pallavi said Yash owned the character and won love from the people, instead of hate.

"Nobody chooses to play Ravana because it comes with hate. But Yash did it and won everyone's love instead," Sai Pallavi said at the event.

Earlier, during a conversation with Rajat Sharma, Yash shared his reason why he chose to play Ravana over Lord Rama despite being one of the co-producers on the film.

"Ram ka bhalai dikhane ke liye Ravan ka burai bhi toh chahiye," Yash replied. (If we want to show the goodness of Rama, Ravana must personify the evil.)

Showing conviction in his calibre, Yash said, "Mujhse achcha burai koi dikha nahin sakta." (No one can portray evil better than I can.)

"Have you taken on the onus of being the bad guy on screen?" Rajat Sharma quipped.

"Jab main achha character bhi karunga na, mujhse achcha koi bhi nahin hoga," Yash said. (When I play a good character, no one can match me.)

"Ravan ko dekhkar lagna chahiye - 'isko kaise maara jaaye?'" Yash added. "We all have kept our egos aside. It's not about my stardom or me as a star in Ramayana. The best people are working on this project."

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

