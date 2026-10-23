<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking Update: Film Inches Closer To Rs 10-Crore Mark

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash's mythological drama Ramayana has been steadily minting money via advance bookings. Set to release on November 5, the film is slowly reaching close to the Rs 10 crore mark, just from advance ticket sales.



As of 10 am on Friday, October 23, Ramayana has grossed Rs 8.27 crore in advance bookings, industry tracker Sacnilk said.



Over 1.47 lakh tickets across 3,964 shows have been sold.



The Hindi markets continue to lead the demand, while advance bookings are increasing for the Kannada and Telugu versions.



Ramayana Advance Booking Update



The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has grossed Rs 7.48 crore for the Hindi version, which dominates the bookings.



The Telugu version, which comprised 3% of the bookings, has earned Rs 21.11 lakh. The Kannada version has seen advance bookings of Rs 57.69 lakh.



In terms of advance bookings in individual cities, the Delhi-NCR region has registered the biggest growth, 13%, since yesterday.



The Ramayana has earned over Rs 2 crore in the region. Mumbai comes second, with collections of Rs 1.49 crore.



The film earned Rs 47 lakh in Hyderabad, Rs 44.97 lakh in Bengaluru, and Rs 42.6 lakh in Pune.



In terms of region-wise bookings, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana make up the top five.



The biggest demand has been for night shows, which earned Rs 2.77 crore so far. Morning shows collected Rs 2.45 crore.



About Ramayana



The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh round out the cast.



Recently, KGF actor Yash made a special request to fans and asked them to watch the movie with an “open mind” instead of searching for “small faults” in the visual effects or other things.



Yash also spoke about the money and effort that has been spent to make the Ramayana a film for global audiences.



The second part of Ramayana will hit theatres in 2027.



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