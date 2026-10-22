<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Reveals Why She Refused Alimony From Jay Bhanushali

Television actor Mahhi Vij got emotional during an episode of Bigg Boss 20 while talking about her life as a single mother. The actor spoke about the challenges of raising her daughter Tara and her decision to refuse alimony or maintenance from estranged husband Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi revealed that she had declined financial support despite a judge urging her to reconsider. Jay later reacted to the video shared on Mahhi's social media page, assuring her that he would always be there for her and their daughter, Tara.

What Happened Between Mahhi Vij And Arishfa Khan?

The emotional moment followed a heated argument between Mahhi and fellow contestant Arishfa Khan. The disagreement started when Arishfa's lifeline was compromised by Gullu, Kanika and Mahhi during a task.

Arishfa retaliated by throwing water on their bed, leading to an argument. During the confrontation, Mahhi questioned Arishfa's upbringing, prompting the influencer to break down while speaking to Uditi Singh.

Mahhi later realised that her remarks about Arishfa's upbringing were inappropriate and apologised. However, during a subsequent argument, Arishfa brought up the incident again and called Mahhi “cheap” over her comments about her mother. The exchange left Mahhi in tears.

Mahhi Explains Why She Refused Alimony

In a conversation with Aasif Khan and Yung, Mahhi said she wanted to guide Arishfa as she would her own daughter, Tara, but felt that the influencer was being disrespectful. She also spoke about the challenges of raising Tara and said her life revolved around her daughter.

Mahhi then revealed why she had refused financial support from Jay. “I didn't take a single penny in alimony or even ask for maintenance,” she said, adding that she wanted to secure her daughter's future through her own efforts.

Recalling her court proceedings, Mahhi said the judge had asked her four times to reconsider her decision not to accept alimony or maintenance. She maintained that Jay had worked hard to earn his money and that she did not want to ask him for it. Mahhi also clarified that Jay had never refused to help her and that she could turn to him if needed.

“I didn't take it because Jay earned that money after working very hard. Not that he will refuse me for anything… his entire locker is open for me. But it's his efforts; he stood for 16 hours at work and earned that,” she added.

Jay Bhanushali Reacts To Mahhi's Revelation

Jay responded to the video shared on Mahhi's page, offering words of support. “Be strong, Mahhi. We both know we'll always be there for each other in hard times. Money was never between us and never will be,” he wrote.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to Mahhi and their daughter, saying, “You and Tara will always be my responsibility for life. A marriage status can never change the love and respect I have for you both.”

Jay and Mahhi announced their separation on January 4, after 14 years of marriage. The couple, who married in November 2011, shared a joint statement on social media confirming their decision to part ways.

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