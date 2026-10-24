NDTV World Summit 2026: The Mystery Of A Bare Nail In Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Office

In the prim and proper office of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a single, bare nail sticks out awkwardly from the wall right behind his chair but there is no painting hanging from it or a photograph of a high-speed train.

For months, that empty nail has quietly stood out in the formal setting until the mystery behind it was finally revealed at the NDTV World Summit on Friday.

During an interaction at the summit, NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal shared how the lone nail first caught his eye during a visit to the Union Railway and IT Minister's office. He said that at first he assumed a railway picture had been taken down and was waiting to be replaced.

When he returned a few weeks later and found the nail still bare, he said he wondered if officials were in trouble for leaving the wall empty and by his third visit months later, with the nail still untouched, curiosity took over.

"Sir, what is that nail on the wall behind your head?" Kanwal recalled asking the minister.

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The nail had no link whatsoever with the railways or a delayed office maintenance but served as a visual reminder about a much larger project that also stood out as India's biggest technology mission.

Vaishnaw had told him that the spot is reserved for the very first semiconductor wafer manufactured in India which will go up the moment it rolls off the production line.

"Every single day when I'm doing meetings with officials and delegates who come from the world over, that nail in the wall reminds me what we need to do with semiconductors in India. It will stay like this till the time we can find that semiconductor," Kanwal quoted the minister as saying.

When will that bare nail finally get the homegrown semiconductor wafer it is waiting for?

"2028," Vaishnaw said.

Last year, Vaishnaw had said that while manufacturing wafers is the next frontier, India has already leaped ahead in chip design with at least 20 per cent of the world's chip design engineers based in India.