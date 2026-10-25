Ramayana Song <i>Mangal Rang</i>: Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal Bring Rama-Sita's Wedding To Life

The makers of Ramayana have released the film's new song, Mangal Rang. Composed by AR Rahman, the track features the vocals of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music video captures the sacred union of Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi's Goddess Sita. The song celebrates the beginning of their journey together.

Mangal Rang begins with glimpses of Mithila, where Sita's swayamvar is taking place. Lord Rama arrives at the ceremony and attempts to lift Lord Shiva's bow, setting the stage for the events that follow. The video then shifts to the wedding festivities as Sita makes her way to the mandap alongside her three sisters. After the wedding, Rama and Sita return to Ayodhya to begin their married life. The song focuses on the sacred union of Rama and Sita and their enduring love.

AR Rahman spoke about bringing Rama and Sita's love story to life through Mangal Rang. “Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations, and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion, and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don't need to be explained; they simply need to be felt," he said in a statement, as per the Indian Express.

Arijit Singh described singing Mangal Rang as a transformative experience, while Shreya Ghoshal said the song helped her connect with the faith, understanding and quiet strength that define Rama and Sita's timeless love.

Earlier, the makers released two tracks from Ramayana, Jai Jai Ram and Ravana Tandav. The film marks the first collaboration between AR Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who is making his Indian cinema debut. Hans is known for scoring Hollywood films such as The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Inception and Interstellar.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.

Also Read | Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Sells 1.97 Lakh Tickets, Earns Rs 10.92 Crore