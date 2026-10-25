<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Sells 1.97 Lakh Tickets, Earns Rs 10.92 Crore

The buzz around Ramayana continues to build ahead of its theatrical release. The film has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark across India through advance ticket sales alone.

As of 10 am on Sunday, October 25, Ramayana has grossed Rs 10.92 crore through advance bookings, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Over 1.97 lakh tickets across 4,546 shows have been sold. Hindi markets lead demand, while bookings continue to expand for the Kannada and Telugu versions.

Ramayana Advance Booking Update

Hindi-language versions account for the overwhelming majority of demand for Ramayana's advance bookings, contributing Rs 9.49 crore, or 87% of the total ticket sales.

Regional South Indian language markets account for the remaining share, led by the Kannada version at Rs 1.11 crore, or 10%, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 32.35 lakh, or 3%.

Delhi-NCR has recorded the biggest growth in Ramayana advance bookings among individual cities, with collections rising 6% since yesterday. The region has earned over Rs 2.23 crore, while Mumbai follows with Rs 1.68 crore.

Bengaluru has collected Rs 1.38 crore, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 67.25 lakh and Pune at Rs 48.22 lakh.

More About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Recently, Yash urged audiences to watch the film with an “open mind” instead of looking for “small faults” in its visual effects or other aspects. The KGF actor also spoke about the money and effort invested in bringing the epic to life for a global audience.

The film will release in theatres on November 5. The second part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres in 2027.

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