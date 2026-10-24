<i>KBC 18</i> Diwali Special: <i>Ramayana</i> Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Ravi Dubey To Join Amitabh Bachchan

Diwali celebrations will take centre stage on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 as Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey join host Amitabh Bachchan for a special festive episode. A newly released promo offered a glimpse of the conversations and lighthearted moments planned for the occasion.

The three actors, who will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, will join Bachchan for the special episode, which will bring together festive cheer and stories from the stars.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Childhood Diwali

In the promo shared by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor asked Amitabh Bachchan whether he had any particular memories of Diwali from his childhood. The veteran actor responded with an anecdote about the friendly competition that often accompanied the festival.

“Sir, Diwali ki keval yahi yaad rehti thi ki agar bagal wale ke yahan bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye,” Big B said.

He recalled how the excitement often came down to making sure one's own firecrackers were louder than those of the neighbours. The exchange added a humorous touch to the festive special, as Amitabh Bachchan shared a memory familiar to many who grew up celebrating Diwali with firecrackers.

The promo featured Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey alongside the show's host. “Diwali special with the cast of Ramayana! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, 29th-30th October, Thurs-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par," read the side note.

The Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 will air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The episode will also be available to stream on SonyLIV.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first instalment of the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will be followed by the second part, likely hitting theatres in 2027.

ALSO READ | 'He Broke Down Crying': Mika Singh Makes Emotional Revelation Amid Daler Mehndi 'Drunk' Video Row