<i>Rise And Fall 2's</i> Sara Gurpal Reveals She Received Death And Rape Threats After Eviction

Sara Gurpal's eviction from Rise And Fall 2 has been followed by a disturbing wave of online abuse. The singer-actor revealed that she received death and rape threats after her exit from the reality show. Speaking out against the harassment, Sara warned those responsible that she may pursue legal action over the threatening messages.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sara wrote, "It's been a while since I addressed you all. Rise and Fall 2 was a one-of-a-kind experience, but what I'm witnessing after coming out of the show, especially on social media, is bizarre and disgusting."

Sara said that people were free to agree or disagree with her opinions, but targeting her and her family with death and rape threats and making vulgar remarks about her body was unacceptable. "Har kisi ki apni opinion ho sakti hai, but that doesn't give you the right to threaten or abuse anyone," she added.

Calling the trolls “spineless”, Sara warned that she would take legal action against those responsible for the abuse. "Such spineless trolls must be held accountable, and strict legal action will be taken against them. Shame on you," she concluded.

Who Is Sara Gurpal?

Sara Gurpal is a Punjabi actor known for films such as Manje Bistre and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. She previously participated in Bigg Boss 14 but was eliminated early in the competition. In 2025, she also appeared on the reality show Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2, where she finished as the runner-up.

About Rise And Fall Season 2

Coming to Rise And Fall, the second season features former cricketer Virender Sehwag as its host, replacing Ashneer Grover. The reality show divides contestants into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers live in a luxurious penthouse and enjoy various privileges, the Workers are responsible for carrying out tasks assigned to them.

The show's current line-up features Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Niharika Tiwari, Manish Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Shehzad Poonawalla, Irina Rudakova, Jashwanth Bopanna, Rishabh Jaiswal and Sonam Malik as contestants.

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