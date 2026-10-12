"I Miss My Daughter": Swara Bhasker Gets Emotional On <i>Rise And Fall 2</i>

Swara Bhasker has been making headlines for her candid opinions on Rise and Fall Season 2. In the latest episode, the actor's emotional side came to the fore when she opened up about missing her daughter.

Following a heated argument with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara became emotional in front of host Virender Sehwag. Opening up about missing her daughter, Swara revealed the thoughts of her child would overwhelm her whenever she was not involved in the game.

“What I feel the worst about is that everyone at home stopped me from coming on the show, even though it is prestigious. Fahad, as well as my parents, told me that I wouldn't be able to stay without Rabu. I feel very bad living in this atmosphere,” she shared.

Swara continued, “I am told I say sugar-coated things to people's faces, but I am only trying to make the game lighter, rather than shame each other on personal grounds. I keep feeling that I didn't come here to do all this.

“All of them are playing a game, but for me it's a different struggle. If I keep quiet for 30 seconds, I miss my daughter and want to leave the show to go back to her. I had asked Shehzad to send me to the basement. I wanted to get out. More than playing a game, we are all just fighting. I request: please send me to the basement,” she said.

Before entering Rise and Fall 2, Swara talked about the emotional challenge of being away from her daughter. During an interview with Screen, the actor shared, “My headspace is absolutely wrecked. I've really had to convince myself and struggle with myself. In these three years, there have been maybe three days when I've been without her overnight. I really had to negotiate with myself before accepting the show.”

Talking about Rise and Fall Season 2, Virender Sehwag has replaced Ashneer Grover as the host in this season. Adapted from a British reality show of the same name, Rise and Fall 2 streams on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video.

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