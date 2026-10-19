'Akshara Singh Is My <i>Babu</i>': Pawan Singh Publicly Apologises To Rumoured Ex At Bihar Event

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has apologised to Akshara Singh and her parents during a Durga Puja event in Munger, Bihar.

Pawan Singh Sings Akshara Singh's Songs

The incident took place during the Durga Mahotsav at the historic Badi Durga Maharani temple in Kalyanpur, Munger district. Pawan Singh was performing at the event when he briefly stopped after a commotion among the audience.

Addressing the crowd, the singer spoke about Akshara and her parents, saying, "Akshara mera babu hai, mera beta hai. Unke pitaji mere bhaiya hain aur unki mataji meri bhabhi hain. Main dil se sorry bola hoon. Agar Akshara ji ke mata-pita ko mere chalte bura mehsoos hua hai aur galat laga hai, toh main bhaiya-bhabhi ko sorry bolta hoon aur unhe pranam karta hoon."

The audience responded with applause. Pawan Singh then asked how many people wanted to see him and Akshara Singh work together again. Several people raised their hands in support of the idea.

Pawan Singh And Akshara Singh's Controversial Past

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh were rumoured to be in a relationship and became one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the Bhojpuri industry.

However, their relationship reportedly came to an end in 2018 following Pawan Singh's marriage to Jyoti Singh.

The breakup led to a highly publicised fallout, with Akshara accusing him of mental harassment, physical abuse, threats and attempts to damage her career, following which she filed an FIR against him.

She also spoke openly about what she described as double standards within the industry, claiming she faced public scrutiny after the split, while later extending support to Pawan's estranged wife, Jyoti Singh, during her divorce and alimony proceedings.

(Inputs from Mithun Kumar Munger)

ALSO READ: Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Skipping Hearing In Wife's Maintenance Case