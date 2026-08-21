Inside <i>Bhojpuri Bawaal</i> Star Pawan Singh's Family Home In Bihar's Arrah Where His Journey Began

Pawan Singh is an Indian playback singer, producer, and actor who has primarily worked in Bhojpuri cinema. He began his career in the 1990s before making his silver screen debut with Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam (2007). In 2008, Lollipop Lagelu brought him fame and recognition.

The singer was born and brought up in Arrah, Bihar. After making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Pawan Singh entered politics ahead of the 2024 general elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

He is currently making headlines for his appearance on JioHotstar's Bhojpuri Bawaal, in which Amrapali Dubey jokingly proposed marriage to him and said she would like to adopt a child with him. While the show continues to make waves, here is a look inside Pawan Singh's family home in Arrah.

Inside Pawan Singh's Family Home In Bihar's Arrah

Pawan Singh reportedly owns multiple properties across India, but he primarily resides in Lucknow, Mumbai, and his ancestral home in Arrah. Over the years, many content creators have visited his family property in Bihar and shared glimpses of the Bhojpuri star's humble beginnings.

Around four years ago, SKJ Vlogs on YouTube featured the property. A narrow lane from the main road leads to the ancestral home of Pawan Singh. The entire building is painted white and orange. The black-and-gold iron gate serves as the entrance to the duplex and opens into a spacious verandah, something that is nearly impossible to find in modern apartments.

Built around this open space, the house has an L-shaped layout. Red round pillars support the structure and add a touch of drama to the old-style architecture. The content creator mentioned that Pawan Singh's uncle, Ajeet Singh, was living in the residence when the video was shot. The singer has often credited his uncle with mentoring him and helping build a strong foundation for his career.

The content creator met the singer's brother, Guddu Singh, who mentioned that whenever Pawan Singh is in town for events or visiting the district, he makes sure to stop by the family home and meet his relatives. He also added that the actor spends a significant amount of time in Mumbai because of his work.

When the camera captured the inside of the house, one could see its old architecture, jharokhas carved into the walls, family photographs, and Pawan Singh's certificates and pictures hanging on the walls. A built-in niche displayed trophies, while another showcased handmade gifts sent to Pawan Singh at his ancestral home.

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