Sanjay Gupta's Last X Post Before His Death Featured The "Biggest Lego" He Knew

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's last post on social media platform X was about creating a Lego replica of the Avengers Tower, almost 10 days before his death.



Gupta, best known for films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, died on October 30, 2026, at the age of 57.



Sanjay Gupta's Last X Post



Sanjay Gupta was an active social media user, often talking about films and current affairs through his X account.



On October 21, the filmmaker shared a photo of the Lego Avengers Tower being built on his dining table. Figures of Hulk and other superheroes were part of the photo. “The biggest Lego I know is being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!!” Gupta shared.





Earlier that day, Gupta had commented on the Daler Mehndi controversy, taking the side of the musician. The director said that he had the greatest love and respect for Daler Mehndi and the singer deserved an unconditional apology.



“Daler Phaaji is also my elder brother who I have the highest love, regards and respect for. He is a giant from the music world and MOST DEFINITELY DESERVES AN UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY,” the post read.



Sanjay Gupta's Life And Career



Sanjay Gupta made his name in Hindi cinema through stylised action sequences of his films and crime-based storylines. He was particularly known for his collaborations with Sanjay Dutt.



The duo worked together on several films, including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).



He also helmed projects such the Aishwarya Rai-starrer Jazbaa (2015) and Kaabil (2017), a revenge drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.



Gupta's other directorial ventures included the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Acid Factory (2009) and Mumbai Saga (2021).

He was also involved in production through his banner White Feather Films.



Before his foray into direction, Sanjay Gupta used to work in post-production and sound design. He assisted director Pankaj Parashar on the television series Karamchand and the film Jalwa.



Sanjay Gupta passed away due to a head injury he sustained in the kitchen around 2:30 pm on Friday. His wife and two sons were also present at home, and did not initially realise what had happened.



Also Read: Director Sanjay Gupta, Known For Kaante And Zinda, Dies At 57 After Suffering A Fall