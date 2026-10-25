Satish Kaushik's Lookalike Leaves Anil Kapoor Nostalgic, Actor Recalls Their Bond On India Ke Top 1%

An unexpected resemblance brought back memories of a dear friend for Anil Kapoor. The actor was reminded of late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik after meeting a contestant who looked like him on India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show. What followed was a heartfelt conversation about their friendship, the memories they shared and a film they always wanted to make together.

The contestant, Gagan, caught Anil's attention because of his striking resemblance to Satish. Gagan also shared that people had often pointed out the similarity. For Anil, however, the moment went beyond a familiar face, bringing back memories of someone who had been an important part of his life.

Speaking about their bond, Anil said, “My bond with him, I cannot explain. Even if this shoot were 70 minutes long, it would not be enough to tell his stories. He was a very very dear friend of mine but apart from that his talent and fun was lajawab (excellent).”

Anil also shared a fun detail about their friendship. He used to call Satish ‘Danny DeVito', as the two were fond of the film Twins. They had even imagined playing twin brothers on screen one day, but that idea never became a reality. Anil recalled how well Satish understood him, from his moods to his happiness.

“Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha, kyunki usko mere baare mein har cheez pata thi: mera gussa, meri khushi, har cheez. He knew me so well (If I would have had a twin brother, it would have been Satish. He knew everything about me, my anger, my happiness and everything).”

The conversation eventually took a lighter turn when Anil and Gagan sang Satish's popular line, “Mera naam hai Calendra, main chala kitchen ke andar!” from the 1987 film Mr India. Satish played Calendar, the cook, in the film.

Satish Kaushik died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66.

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