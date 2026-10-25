Inside <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestant ScoutOP's Home: 5 Bedrooms, Gaming Studio And Private Lift

Gaming content creator Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, has been making headlines since his entry into Bigg Boss 20, particularly over his equation with co-contestant Lovepreet Kaur Gill.

Here is a look inside his 'dream' home.

In an old YouTube video, Scout gives a detailed tour of the residence he says he built for his family. He captioned the video, "2 YEARS OF HARD WORK, EVERY CHILD'S DREAM GIFT FOR THEIR PARENTS..."

Designed with modern interiors, neutral tones and premium amenities, the multi-storey house combines luxury with functionality. The property features five bedrooms, a private elevator, a gaming studio, and a home theatre.

The tour begins at the main entrance, which features a password-protected security system and opens into a marble-floored hallway. The ground floor includes a spacious living area, a dining space, and an open-plan kitchen.

The dining area features a large marble table paired with upholstered chairs, while the kitchen has dark-toned cabinetry, marble countertops, and decorative lighting.

The ground floor also has 2 bedrooms, including a master suite designed in soft beige and wooden tones.

On the second floor, the home includes guest bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom equipped with a Jacuzzi. Another standout feature is the expansive walk-in wardrobe, fitted with glass-fronted cabinets, LED lighting and a dedicated dressing area.

One of the most notable sections of the house is its entertainment and gaming floor. The lounge area features comfortable seating, a home theatre setup and a bar counter.

The house also includes a professional gaming studio. The room is equipped with advanced gaming hardware, ultra-wide monitors, professional recording equipment, and customised LED lighting.

The Bigg Boss Controversy

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed growing conversations around ScoutOP and Lovepreet Kaur Gill's closeness inside the house. Their bond has also caught the attention of ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, who is set to make an appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the latest promo, Kaashvi is seen joining host Rohit Shetty on stage, leaving ScoutOP visibly perplexed by her unexpected appearance. She then confronts him about his growing closeness with Love Gill and questions his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Expressing her displeasure, Kaashvi says, "Aapka har word, har touch, har chij pe zoom in kiya jata hai, and how can you compare me with her. Kaun sa soft corner? Kaun se feelings? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap? [Every word you say, every touch, everything you do, it's all being scrutinised under a microscope. And how can you even compare me to her? What 'soft corner'? What feelings? What confusion? Just what kind of boat are you in, anyway?"

In response, ScoutOP attempts to justify his actions, explaining that his bond with Love Gill was purely about a sibling-like connection. He says, "It was all about the sister; she was taking care of me."

However, Kaashvi remains unconvinced by his explanation and questions why he appears to need Love Gill's care inside the house. "It makes me feel disgusted; meri family ko embarrassment feel hoti hai [My family feels embarrassed.]"

She further criticises him for seemingly chasing another woman on national television, adding, "Ek background character ki tarah kisi ladki ke peeche bhag rahe ho [You're chasing after a girl like some background character.]"

Earlier, Rohit Shetty also questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill's bond inside the house.