Asin Rings In 41st Birthday With A Quiet Getaway In Hawaii, Gives Fans A Peek into Celebrations

Asin Thottumkal turned 41 on October 26 and has now given a small glimpse into how she celebrated the occasion. The actress marked her birthday away from the hustle and bustle of daily life in Hawaii.

Asin delivered several successful Tamil and Telugu films in the early 2000s before making her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini (2008).

However, she chose to step away from acting after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arin Rayn Sharma, in October 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Asin shared a birthday dessert plate featuring a cake decorated with whipped cream, strawberries, a lit candle, a purple orchid, and a chocolate plaque inscribed with "Hau'oli La Hanau" (Hawaiian for "Happy Birthday").

She captioned the post, "Birthday morning here in Hawai'i." Take a look at the post below:

Asin's husband, Rahul Sharma, once spoke about her and revealed how she has supported him through every phase of life.

Speaking to MyGov India in July 2025, as quoted by The Indian Express, Rahul said in an interview, "Marrying Asin was the most important thing that worked well for me. She is the rock behind me. If anything happens, whatever it is, she is the one who says, 'Don't worry... just move forward.' She understands me and my passion. She is a firm believer in me. If you have such people around you, life becomes very easy."

He further added, "Your partner should be someone who lifts you up, not someone who pulls you back. She is that person for me. She lifts me up. Her contribution to my life is more than I can explain."

Asin was last seen in the 2015 comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.

Also Read: How Asin Is Raising 9-Year-Old Daughter Away From Screens, Reveals Actor's Husband