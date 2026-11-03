The Hourly Check: Dr Jai Madaan's 10-Second Test For Inner Peace

Diwali has never been just about diyas. In Dr Jai Madaan's house, it's about 11 different languages and 11 different gods, divided by zones. We are sitting in her living room that feels less like a house and more like a temple of frequencies.

"In the west, we have Krishna Mantra in Gujarati and Ganesh Atharvashirsha in Marathi. Then we have Sindhi, Vishnu Sahasranama once a year. In Punjabi, Oriya, Lalita Sahasranama in Bengali. Then we have Maithili, Assamese, and then Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil," she smiles.

A globally renowned astrologer, life coach, and motivational speaker, Dr Madaan has now become an author with her recently released book, The Inner Kingdom, a book that was a year in the making and a lifetime in the making.

"The Inner Kingdom is about three secrets that I have experienced over the years. And I always believe that when you are on a journey, you should first have and then you can only share about it," Dr Jai Madaan shared.

The Three Secrets

"This book is about three secrets that I have experienced over the years. And I always believe that when you are on a journey, you should first have and then you can only share about it," says Dr Madaan.

The Inner Kingdom, launched this month, distils thousands of consultations, readings and conversations into one simple framework.

"So there are three Ps after meeting thousands of people. I have understood that everything ends on three Ps. When it comes to that three Ps. Peace, power, prosperity. And when you are with the flow, it happens. And when you are against the flow, it just becomes very difficult. So this book is about how you be with the flow. Understand what peace is, what power is and what prosperity is. And then it automatically falls in your life. So that's the simplistic secret way of understanding and inviting it."

"I have understood that everything ends on three Ps - peace, power, prosperity," Dr Jai Madaan said.

The book argues that we spend our lives chasing these three outside, when the kingdom is inside.

Peace, Prosperity, Wealth: Are They Linked

"Absolutely. If you have peace, then you should have at least so much prosperity that you don't have so much struggle in life. When you have prosperity and you have growing up prosperity, then you need power to control so that people don't destroy it. So wisdom also comes with peace."

As she writes in her book, you will find some bit of connection with either peace, power, or prosperity in everything you see. For some, love makes them feel powerful. For some, it's peaceful. For some, it changes their life. It's so prosperous for them.

And is there any one sign to know that your inner and outer world is not aligned? "You know, every one hour, if you just put a small alarm in your phone and just check how are you feeling and give yourself marks out of 10. 3 on 10, 4 on 10, 6 on 10. The moment you feel it's less than 5 on 10, stop and see which thought is troubling. The moment you start noticing, those patterns will disappear," she says.

Dr Madaan suggests some simple rituals from the book that she would like people to follow. "There are many meditational rituals that I have in it, especially while taking shower. How do you actually remove and help water cleanse your soul, your mind, your thoughts, your energy patterns? Is there a way to do that? There is a way to do that. That's all is described here. How your normal routine, from brushing teeth to taking shower, which is part of you, can just be more mindful and take away all the negativity that you have. So, mindfulness is one definite key. And ritualistic, being ritualistic just makes you more mindful and more disciplined."

On Mantras, Yantras, And Mercury Retrograde

"It will never end. Mercury is always retrograde. But there is so much of negativity and so much... Thanks to the media. Where do you get good news?"

So, what can one do? "See, the moment we chant mantras, yantra means tool. Tantra means when you make your body a tool. Mantra means when you make your mind a tool. So, when you chant something again and again, it changes the frequency of your brain. It takes you from beta to alpha, sometimes theta also. So, when you chant peacefully, it regularly changes the composition of your brain. And that's the magic around it."

"When you chant peacefully, it regularly changes the composition of your brain. And that's the magic around it," Dr Jai Madaan shared.

Lakshmi For 2026: The Prosperity Chapter

For the final chapter, we turn to what everyone is asking her... Diwali Puja for 2026, what's the real prosperity? Is it wealth or stability of that wealth?

"Maa Lakshmi ka toh naam hi chanchala hai. But agar aapme stability nahi hai, then what will we do of wealth? There's no point."

For the modern family where both parents are working, is there a quick 10-minute ritual that they can do? "They can just do box breathing, that is also mentioned in the book. Where you can just count the inhalation and pause, exhalation, pause. Do it 8 times, it immediately changes the gear of the brain from beta to alpha and you feel relaxed."

Quick Questions

One colour to wear on Diwali?

I think the colour of multiplication is red. That is why we see Maa Lakshmi in red. So, have a tinge of red if not completely red, like you're wearing a red necklace.

What is one must-do to invite Lakshmi home?

So, sthir lagan mein jab hum puja karte hain, that's one way. Yeh din mein 4 baar aata hai. I usually share it in my reels that kis din puja karni chahiye so that aap stability ke same pe Lakshmi ko yaad kare.

Prasad to offer on Lakshmi Puja?

Makhana. Because it's light, it's out of water and from dirt it is so nutritious.

The abundance corner in a home?

Southeast direction is the abundance corner. Light a diya in this direction. "Diya jalana chahiye, ek sikka dal do southeast direction main."

One ritual for somebody who's anxious, feeling overwhelmed and negative?

Take a pinch of salt and coffee and mix it in the water and put it into last rinse. It cleanses your mind, it cleanses the thought pattern and negativity that sometimes you absorb from the environment and other people.

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