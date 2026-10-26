Inside Asin's Nearly 3-Acre South Delhi Farmhouse With Lush Gardens

Ghajini actor Asin Thottumkal is celebrating her 41st birthday on October 26. She is currently living a life away from the screen. Asin chose to step away from acting after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arin Rayn Sharma, in October 2017.

Although the couple have never publicly disclosed details about their home, a report by The Economic Times shared some information about the residence they share in South Delhi.

According to an earlier report by the publication, Asin and Rahul live in a sprawling farmhouse in Mehrauli, one of South Delhi's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Spread across nearly three acres, the property is said to feature expansive lawns, landscaped gardens, and large open spaces.

Over the years, photos shared by the Ready actor have offered rare glimpses of the farmhouse. Their home appears spacious and features understated decor, along with lush greenery. However, it should be noted that the couple have never revealed the complete layout or specific details of the property.

The exact value of the farmhouse remains unknown, as no official estimate has been made public. Real estate prices for large farmhouses in prime parts of South Delhi can vary significantly depending on factors such as location, land size, construction quality, and ownership records.

The same publication suggested an estimated valuation of between Rs 80 crore and more than Rs 150 crore. However, it is important to note that such speculative valuations cannot be independently verified.

True to their low-key lifestyle, Asin and Rahul have remained guarded about their personal assets and property holdings. Despite public curiosity, the couple continue to keep their home and family life largely away from the spotlight.

Also Read: How Asin Is Raising 9-Year-Old Daughter Away From Screens, Reveals Actor's Husband