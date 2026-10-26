How Asin Is Raising 9-Year-Old Daughter Away From Screens, Reveals Actor's Husband

Asin Thottumkal turned 41 today, October 26. She delivered several successful Tamil and Telugu films in the early 2000s and later made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini (2008).

However, Asin chose to step away from acting after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arin Rayn Sharma, in October 2017. Rahul once spoke about Asin and revealed how she has supported him through every phase of life.

Speaking to MyGov India, as quoted by The Indian Express, Rahul said in an interview in July 2025, "Marrying Asin was the most important thing that worked well for me. She is the rock behind me. If anything happens, whatever it is, she is the one who says, 'Don't worry... just move forward.' She understands me and my passion. She is a firm believer in me. If you have such people around you, life becomes very easy."

He further added, "Your partner should be someone who lifts you up, not someone who pulls you back. She is that person for me. She lifts me up. Her contribution to my life is more than I can explain."

Rahul also spoke about their daughter, Arin, saying, "We have a beautiful daughter. She is just seven years old now (Arin turned nine this year) but can already understand and speak around 12 languages, including Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Chinese. I find it difficult to speak even two languages. We are stuck with English and Hindi."

Speaking about how Asin maintains balance at home, Rahul said, "You are not only fighting a battle outside but also dealing with one at home, right? She is the one who takes care of the latter in our household. I have never met a person like her in my life."

Sharing details about their parenting approach, Rahul said, "We have not given Arin any screen time so far, no television or mobile phones. We only have books at home. We probably have more books at home than Arin has at school. She is in Class 2 right now, but we already have books for Classes 8 and 9 at home. I joke from time to time, saying, 'Let her sit for the Class 10 board exam as well. What difference does it make?' It is all Asin's contribution."

Asin was last seen in the 2015 comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.

Also Read: Rare Pics Of Asin's Daughter From Onam Festivities Go Viral