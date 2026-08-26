Rare Pics Of Asin's Daughter From Onam Festivities Go Viral

Asin built her reputation in the South Indian industry and became the talk of the town after her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini. However, she stepped away from the limelight following her marriage in 2016. The actress has occasionally shared glimpses of her daughter, Arin, on social media. Earlier today, she took to her Instagram stories to offer a sneak peek into her intimate Onam celebrations with family.

Dressed in an orange traditional outfit with puffy sleeves, Asin shared candid pictures of her daughter surrounded by flowers and seen making a rangoli.

The internet was abuzz with excitement, as Asin has rarely been in the spotlight since her exit from cinema.

About Asin

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arin, in October 2017.

Following the birth of their daughter, the couple released an official statement, saying, "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for both of us, and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

After her marriage, Asin decided to step away from the film industry.

She was last seen in the 2015 comedy All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.

Apart from appearing in several South Indian films, Asin was also part of multiple Bollywood blockbusters, including Ghajini, Ready, Bol Bachchan, and Housefull 2, among others.