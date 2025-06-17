"Pakistaniyon Ke Kaatil": Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Protests In US

Pakistan's Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, who is in the United States on an official visit, faced major embarrassment after being heckled in Washington. Pakistani nationals and people of Pakistani origin gathered near Munir's hotel in Washington to protest, calling for the restoration of what they described as “unfettered democracy” in Pakistan.

Videos of the incidents surfaced on social media, showing people chanting slogans like--"Asim Munir, you are a coward", “shame on you, mass murderer" and “shame on you, dictator" and "Pakistaniyon Ke Kaati (Killer of Pakistanies)"-- as the army chief exited the building. People can also be seen arguing with the authorities as they try to stop them from entering the premises.

In another video, a mobile electronic billboard can also be seen parked near the building, displaying slogans like "Asim Munir, Mass Murderer" and "Democracy dies when guns speak".

The protest was reportedly organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, who have long opposed the current Pakistani establishment. Even before Minir's visit was officially announced, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI called for a protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington.

Munir's US Visit

Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit aimed at reinforcing military and strategic ties with the United States, according to a report by Dawn.

The visit, which sources described as “primarily bilateral in nature”, is not officially linked to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, despite its timing.

Earlier, there was buzz in international corridors that Pakistan's Field Marshal was invited to the Washington Military Parade on Saturday, but the claim was categorically denied by the White House, had denied that Asim Munir was invited to the Washington Military Parade on Saturday.

The Dawn report clarified that though Munir was in Washington on the day of the military parade, he did not attend the event.

